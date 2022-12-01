Eastern Kentucky plays James Madison after Blanton’s 25-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (6-2)
Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the James Madison Dukes after Devontae Blanton scored 25 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 122-84 win over the Brescia Bearcats.
The Dukes are 2-0 in home games. James Madison is 6-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Colonels have gone 1-1 away from home. Eastern Kentucky is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Takal Molson is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Dukes. Vado Morse is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 39.0% for James Madison.
Blanton is averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 11.3 points for Eastern Kentucky.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.