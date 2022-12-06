Eastern Illinois hosts Ball State after Sellers’ 22-point performance

Ball State Cardinals (4-4) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-7) Charleston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits…

Ball State Cardinals (4-4) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-7)

Charleston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Jaylin Sellers scored 22 points in Ball State’s 78-77 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Panthers are 2-2 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals have gone 1-2 away from home. Ball State is sixth in the MAC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 8.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinyon Hodges is scoring 11.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Panthers. Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 9.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 37.5% for Eastern Illinois.

Jarron Coleman averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Sparks is averaging 14.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for Ball State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

