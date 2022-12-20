Drake plays No. 15 Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-0) vs. Drake Bulldogs (8-3, 1-1 MVC) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-0) vs. Drake Bulldogs (8-3, 1-1 MVC)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -5.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Drake Bulldogs meet at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Drake Bulldogs are 7-2 in non-conference play. Drake ranks eighth in the MVC with 12.3 assists per game led by Roman Penn averaging 3.8.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have an 11-0 record in non-conference games. Mississippi State ranks third in college basketball allowing 52.1 points while holding opponents to 35.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Penn is averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Drake Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 18.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games for Drake.

Tolu Smith is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Drake Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Mississippi State Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 70.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

