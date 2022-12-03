Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Donaldson’s 16 helps E. Illinois beat D-III Blackburn 93-43

The Associated Press

December 3, 2022, 10:31 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Donaldson’s 16 points helped Eastern Illinois defeat Blackburn 93-43 on Saturday night.

Donaldson added five assists for the Panthers (2-7). Kyle Thomas scored 13 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor, and added six rebounds. Sincere Malone finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Cameron Johnson led the way for the Division-III Beavers with nine points. Blackburn also got eight points from Izayah Talmadge. In addition, Eliot Harrison II had seven points, six rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

