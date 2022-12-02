Domask, Southern Illinois Salukis to face Jimerson, Saint Louis Billikens on Saturday

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2, 1-0 MVC) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-2) St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2, 1-0 MVC) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-2)

St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois heads to Saint Louis for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Billikens have gone 5-0 in home games. Saint Louis is the leader in the A-10 with 15.9 fast break points.

The Salukis have gone 2-1 away from home. Southern Illinois averages 65.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Billikens. Javonte Perkins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Saint Louis.

Marcus Domask is averaging 17 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 12 points and 2.6 steals for Southern Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

