Dingle leads Pennsylvania against Villanova

Pennsylvania Quakers (5-6) at Villanova Wildcats (3-5)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the Villanova Wildcats after Jordan Dingle scored 37 points in Pennsylvania’s 84-81 overtime loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 at home. Villanova has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Quakers are 2-3 in road games. Pennsylvania is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Daniels is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 16.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49.0% for Villanova.

Dingle is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

