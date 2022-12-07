Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » College Basketball » Dickinson leads Michigan against…

Dickinson leads Michigan against Minnesota after 23-point showing

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Michigan Wolverines (5-3) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Hunter Dickinson scored 23 points in Michigan’s 73-69 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Golden Gophers are 3-1 on their home court. Minnesota is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Michigan is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Gophers and Wolverines meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Golden Gophers. Dawson Garcia is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 43.3% for Minnesota.

Dickinson is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 15.3 points and 2.4 rebounds for Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up