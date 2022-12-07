DeVries and Drake host Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (3-6) at Drake Bulldogs (7-1, 1-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake…

Omaha Mavericks (3-6) at Drake Bulldogs (7-1, 1-1 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -19.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Tucker DeVries scored 25 points in Drake’s 77-64 win over the UIC Flames.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 in home games. Drake is fourth in the MVC scoring 74.8 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are 0-5 on the road. Omaha averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Drake.

Frankie Fidler is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds for Omaha.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.