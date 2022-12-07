Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
DePaul visits St. John’s (NY) after Johnson’s 27-point game

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 2:42 AM

DePaul Blue Demons (5-3) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (8-1)

New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. John’s (NY) -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm after Javan Johnson scored 27 points in DePaul’s 78-72 overtime victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Red Storm are 6-0 in home games. St. John’s (NY) averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 6- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Blue Demons are 2-0 on the road.

The Red Storm and Blue Demons meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Red Storm. Montez Mathis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for St. John’s (NY).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

