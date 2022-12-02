Delaware State hosts Longwood following Wade’s 22-point game

Longwood Lancers (4-4) at Delaware State Hornets (1-6) Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits the Delaware…

Longwood Lancers (4-4) at Delaware State Hornets (1-6)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits the Delaware State Hornets after DeShaun Wade scored 22 points in Longwood’s 71-68 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

The Hornets are 1-0 on their home court. Delaware State ranks fifth in the MEAC with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Stone averaging 8.0.

The Lancers have gone 0-3 away from home. Longwood averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khyrie Staten is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 15.7 points and two steals. Stone is shooting 62.3% and averaging 12.3 points for Delaware State.

Walyn Napper is averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Leslie Nkereuwem is averaging 10.6 points for Longwood.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.