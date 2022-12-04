Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Davis scores 18, leads Chicago State over Southern Indiana

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 6:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Brent Davis scored 18 points as Chicago State beat Southern Indiana 78-61 on Sunday night.

Davis was 6 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Cougars (3-7). Jahsean Corbett scored 16 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Bryce Johnson recorded 14 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (4 for 6 from distance).

The victory snapped a five-game slide for the Cougars.

Jelani Simmons finished with 14 points and two steals for the Screaming Eagles (3-5). Southern Indiana also got 12 points from Tyler Henry. In addition, Isaiah Swope had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

