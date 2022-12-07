Davis leads Delaware against Delaware State after 25-point showing

Delaware State Hornets (1-7) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-4) Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware…

Delaware State Hornets (1-7) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-4)

Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -18.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Delaware State Hornets after Jyare Davis scored 25 points in Delaware’s 69-67 victory over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-1 on their home court. Delaware ranks sixth in the CAA with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Ray averaging 8.5.

The Hornets have gone 0-6 away from home. Delaware State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 29.1 rebounds per game led by Brandon Stone averaging 5.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is shooting 44.8% and averaging 17.8 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. L.J. Owens is averaging 10.4 points for Delaware.

Khyrie Staten is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Stone is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for Delaware State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

