Davis and UC Irvine host Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-5) at UC Irvine Anteaters (6-2) Irvine, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts…

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-5) at UC Irvine Anteaters (6-2)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs after DJ Davis scored 28 points in UC Irvine’s 72-69 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Anteaters have gone 3-0 at home. UC Irvine ranks seventh in college basketball shooting 42.1% from deep, led by JC Butler shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Fresno State ranks eighth in the MWC with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Isaih Moore averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 16.6 points. Dawson Baker is shooting 49.4% and averaging 13.5 points for UC Irvine.

Moore is shooting 55.6% and averaging 12.7 points for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 9.7 points for Fresno State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.