Dartmouth takes home win streak into matchup with Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (4-7) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-5)
Hanover, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts Vermont looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.
The Big Green have gone 3-1 at home. Dartmouth ranks sixth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.
The Catamounts are 1-4 on the road. Vermont is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Neskovic is shooting 57.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Big Green. Cade Haskins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Dartmouth.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.