Dante leads Oregon against No. 21 UCLA after 22-point performance

Oregon Ducks (4-4, 1-0 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (4-4, 1-0 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -10; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon takes on the No. 21 UCLA Bruins after N’Faly Dante scored 22 points in Oregon’s 74-60 win against the Washington State Cougars.

The Bruins are 5-0 in home games. UCLA is second in the Pac-12 with 17.1 assists per game led by Tyger Campbell averaging 5.3.

The Ducks play their first true road game after going 4-4 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Oregon is third in the Pac-12 scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Dante averaging 11.4.

The Bruins and Ducks face off Sunday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for UCLA.

Will Richardson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Dante is averaging 14.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for Oregon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.