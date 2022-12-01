da Silva and Colorado host Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (4-3) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -4;…

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (4-3)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -4; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils after Tristan da Silva scored 20 points in Colorado’s 65-62 victory against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Buffaloes have gone 2-0 in home games. Colorado is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Sun Devils have gone 0-1 away from home. Arizona State has a 5-0 record against teams above .500.

The Buffaloes and Sun Devils meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Buffaloes. da Silva is averaging 12.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Colorado.

DJ Horne is shooting 38.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Sun Devils. Frankie Collins is averaging 12.9 points for Arizona State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.