CSU Fullerton takes on USC, seeks to stop 3-game skid

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) at USC Trojans (6-3, 2-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton…

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) at USC Trojans (6-3, 2-0 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton enters the matchup against USC as losers of three straight games.

The Trojans are 4-1 in home games. USC is eighth in the Pac-12 with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Joshua Morgan averaging 2.4.

The Titans are 1-3 in road games. CSU Fullerton ranks seventh in the Big West with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Vincent Lee averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for USC.

Jalen Harris is averaging 14.9 points for the Titans. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 3.8 assists for CSU Fullerton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.