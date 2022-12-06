CSU Bakersfield hosts Moore and San Jose State

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) at San Jose State Spartans (6-3) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) at San Jose State Spartans (6-3)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose State -8.5; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Omari Moore scored 21 points in San Jose State’s 99-58 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Spartans are 3-1 in home games. San Jose State ranks second in the MWC in rebounding averaging 35.3 rebounds. Sage Tolbert leads the Spartans with 8.3 boards.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-3 away from home. CSU Bakersfield averages 62.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for San Jose State.

Marvin McGhee is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 8.9 points. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 12 points and 3.9 assists for CSU Bakersfield.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

