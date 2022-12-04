Cornell plays Lafayette, looks for 7th straight win

Lafayette Leopards (1-7) at Cornell Big Red (6-1) Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -8.5;…

Lafayette Leopards (1-7) at Cornell Big Red (6-1)

Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -8.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell seeks to keep its six-game win streak going when the Big Red take on Lafayette.

The Big Red are 3-0 in home games. Cornell averages 21.1 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Greg Dolan with 4.1.

The Leopards are 0-6 on the road. Lafayette is fourth in the Patriot with 14.8 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dolan is shooting 56.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Cornell.

Leo O’Boyle is averaging 13.5 points for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 11.8 points for Lafayette.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

