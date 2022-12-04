Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Cornell plays Lafayette, looks for 7th straight win

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 2:42 AM

Lafayette Leopards (1-7) at Cornell Big Red (6-1)

Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -8.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell seeks to keep its six-game win streak going when the Big Red take on Lafayette.

The Big Red are 3-0 in home games. Cornell averages 21.1 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Greg Dolan with 4.1.

The Leopards are 0-6 on the road. Lafayette is fourth in the Patriot with 14.8 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dolan is shooting 56.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Cornell.

Leo O’Boyle is averaging 13.5 points for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 11.8 points for Lafayette.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

