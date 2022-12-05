Coppin State takes on NC State following Sessoms’ 35-point showing

Coppin State Eagles (4-6) at NC State Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-1 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Coppin State Eagles (4-6) at NC State Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on the NC State Wolf Pack after Sam Sessoms scored 35 points in Coppin State’s 74-71 victory over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Wolf Pack are 5-1 on their home court. NC State is third in the ACC with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Dusan Mahorcic averaging 7.1.

The Eagles have gone 2-6 away from home. Coppin State is the MEAC leader with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nendah Tarke averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Morsell averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 52.0% from beyond the arc. Terquavion Smith is shooting 39.0% and averaging 16.0 points for NC State.

Sessoms is averaging 23.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Tarke is averaging 12.0 points for Coppin State.

