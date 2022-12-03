Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Conway’s 28 points help VMI take down Navy 80-72

The Associated Press

December 3, 2022, 3:32 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Sean Conway had 28 points in VMI’s 80-72 victory over Navy on Saturday.

Conway also had five rebounds for the Keydets (3-6). Tyler Houser added 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, and they also had eight rebounds. Devin Butler shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Midshipmen (5-3) were led by Austin Inge, who posted 21 points. Tyler Nelson added 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Navy. Patrick Dorsey also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

