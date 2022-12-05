Columbia plays UMBC, aims for 5th straight home win

UMBC Retrievers (5-4) at Columbia Lions (4-7) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts UMBC aiming to…

UMBC Retrievers (5-4) at Columbia Lions (4-7)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts UMBC aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Lions have gone 4-1 in home games. Columbia is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Retrievers are 1-3 on the road. UMBC is 2-2 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Brown is averaging 8.5 points for the Lions. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Colton Lawrence is averaging 16.4 points for the Retrievers. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 12.2 points for UMBC.

