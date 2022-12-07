Colgate visits Binghamton, aims to end road losing streak

Colgate Raiders (5-5) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-5) Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -9.5; over/under…

Colgate Raiders (5-5) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-5)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -9.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate will aim to break its four-game road losing streak when the Raiders face Binghamton.

The Bearcats are 2-3 on their home court. Binghamton is sixth in the America East in team defense, allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Raiders are 2-3 on the road. Colgate ranks second in the Patriot shooting 40.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: John McGriff is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 11 points. Jacob Falko is shooting 48.9% and averaging 14.9 points for Binghamton.

Tucker Richardson is averaging 15.7 points, 4.8 assists and two steals for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 11.5 points for Colgate.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

