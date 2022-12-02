Colgate hosts Green and No. 15 Auburn

Colgate Raiders (5-4) at Auburn Tigers (7-0) Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -13; over/under is…

Colgate Raiders (5-4) at Auburn Tigers (7-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -13; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Auburn hosts the Colgate Raiders after Wendell Green Jr. scored 22 points in Auburn’s 65-60 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. Auburn scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The Raiders are 2-2 on the road. Colgate ranks fifth in the Patriot with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Baily averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. K.D. Johnson is shooting 37.0% and averaging 9.7 points for Auburn.

Tucker Richardson is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 12 points and 1.8 steals for Colgate.

