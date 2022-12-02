Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » College Basketball » Colgate hosts Green and…

Colgate hosts Green and No. 15 Auburn

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colgate Raiders (5-4) at Auburn Tigers (7-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -13; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Auburn hosts the Colgate Raiders after Wendell Green Jr. scored 22 points in Auburn’s 65-60 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. Auburn scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The Raiders are 2-2 on the road. Colgate ranks fifth in the Patriot with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Baily averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. K.D. Johnson is shooting 37.0% and averaging 9.7 points for Auburn.

Tucker Richardson is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 12 points and 1.8 steals for Colgate.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up