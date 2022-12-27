BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Coleman, Radford lead Texas A&M over Northwestern St. 64-52

The Associated Press

December 27, 2022, 9:25 PM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Henry Coleman III scored a season-high 24 points, Tyrece Radford had 21 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double and Texas A&M beat Northwestern State 64-52 on Tuesday night.

Radford scored eight points as Texas A&M used a 16-6 surge to break a 42-42 tie and led 58-48 with 4:35 remaining. Demarcus Sharp hit consecutive 3s during the stretch and then Northwestern State went nearly six minutes without scoring.

Coleman and Radford were a combined 16 of 23 from the field and 13 of 13 from the free-throw line. Wade Taylor IV added nine points for Texas A&M (6-5), which shot 50% in the second half and made 21 of 27 free throws overall.

Isaac Haney scored 16 points for Northwestern State (8-5). Sharp and JaMonta’ Black added 15 points apiece.

Northwestern State opened on a 27-12 run, but Texas A&M closed the first half on a 16-6 run to cut a 15-point deficit to 33-28 at halftime. Taylor and Coleman combined to score the first seven points of the second half and Texas A&M led 37-33.

The Aggies have won 11 straight in the series.

Texas A&M hosts Prairie View on Friday to close its non-conference slate. Northwestern State plays at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on New Year’s Eve.

