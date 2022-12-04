Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Cohill scores 43 as Youngstown State tops Wright State 88-77

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 4:12 PM

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points and Youngstown State took down Wright State 88-77 on Sunday.

Cohill shot 16 for 19 from the floor (6 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Penguins (6-3). Malek Green scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Bryce McBride scored 12.

The Raiders (5-4) were led in scoring by Brandon Noel, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and two steals. AJ Braun added 17 points and eight rebounds. Amari Davis had 14 points and four assists.

Cohill’s point total is the 13th best mark for a Penguin. John McElroy holds the record, scoring 72 in a win over Wayne State in the 1968-69 season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

