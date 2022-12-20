Cohill and Youngstown State host Central Michigan

Youngstown State Penguins (8-4, 1-1 Horizon) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-7) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Youngstown State Penguins (8-4, 1-1 Horizon) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-7)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Dwayne Cohill scored 26 points in Youngstown State’s 85-81 win against the Southern Jaguars.

The Chippewas have gone 3-1 at home. Central Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.3 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Penguins are 3-3 on the road. Youngstown State is eighth in college basketball scoring 85.8 points per game while shooting 49.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 18.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Cohill is averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Penguins. Malek Green is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Penguins: 6-4, averaging 84.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.