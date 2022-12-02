Coastal Carolina visits Winthrop after McMahon’s 22-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3) at Winthrop Eagles (4-4) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3) at Winthrop Eagles (4-4)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Sin’Cere McMahon scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 99-52 win over the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles.

The Eagles are 3-0 in home games. Winthrop ranks eighth in the Big South with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Kelton Talford averaging 14.0.

The Chanticleers are 0-2 in road games. Coastal Carolina scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is shooting 78.9% and averaging 16.6 points for the Eagles. Toneari Lane is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers for Winthrop.

Jomaru Brown is averaging 16.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Chanticleers. Essam Mostafa is averaging 14.3 points for Coastal Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.