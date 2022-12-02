Clemson hosts Wake Forest following Appleby’s 32-point performance

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1) at Clemson Tigers (6-2) Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1) at Clemson Tigers (6-2)

Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -3; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits the Clemson Tigers after Tyree Appleby scored 32 points in Wake Forest’s 78-75 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court. Clemson averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 1-0 on the road. Wake Forest is second in the ACC scoring 81.3 points per game and is shooting 48.5%.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.4 points for the Tigers. Alex Hemenway is averaging 9.9 points for Clemson.

Appleby is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for Wake Forest.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

