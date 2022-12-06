Clemson hosts Towson after Hall’s 21-point performance

Towson Tigers (8-1) at Clemson Tigers (7-2, 1-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson plays…

Towson Tigers (8-1) at Clemson Tigers (7-2, 1-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson plays the Towson Tigers after PJ Hall scored 21 points in Clemson’s 77-57 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Clemson Tigers have gone 6-0 at home. Clemson is 6-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Towson Tigers have gone 4-0 away from home. Towson leads the CAA with 14.0 assists. Cameron Holden leads the Towson Tigers with 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Clemson Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 14.2 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 43.8% for Clemson.

Holden is averaging 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Towson Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 15.3 points for Towson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

