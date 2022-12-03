Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » College Basketball » Christensen scores 20 as…

Christensen scores 20 as Utah Tech drops Weber State 77-65

The Associated Press

December 3, 2022, 11:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Tanner Christensen’s 20 points helped Utah Tech defeat Weber State 77-65 on Saturday night.

Christensen had eight rebounds and five assists for the Trailblazers (4-5). Isaiah Pope scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Jacob Nicolds was 3 of 3 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Steven Verplancken Jr. led the Wildcats (2-6) with 15 points. Dillon Jones added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Zahir Porter scored 12.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up