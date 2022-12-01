Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Charlotte takes on Appalachian State following overtime win

The Associated Press

December 1, 2022, 2:22 AM

Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-3) at Charlotte 49ers (6-2)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers following Charlotte’s 68-66 overtime win over the Davidson Wildcats.

The 49ers have gone 3-0 at home. Charlotte is seventh in C-USA with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Aly Khalifa averaging 8.8.

The Mountaineers are 2-0 in road games. Appalachian State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalifa is shooting 46.5% and averaging 10.1 points for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 9.6 points for Charlotte.

Donovan Gregory is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Tyree Boykin is averaging 11.8 points for Appalachian State.

