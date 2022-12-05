Charleston (SC) Cougars face the Presbyterian Blue Hose, look for 8th straight win

Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-1) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-7) Clinton, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC)…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-1) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-7)

Clinton, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) will try to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory against Presbyterian.

The Blue Hose have gone 2-0 in home games. Presbyterian averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cougars have gone 1-1 away from home. Charleston (SC) ranks second in the CAA with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Babacar Faye averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby James is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 11.4 points. Marquis Barnett is shooting 38.2% and averaging 9.3 points for Presbyterian.

Reyne Smith averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Dalton Bolon is averaging 11.7 points for Charleston (SC).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

