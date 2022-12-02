Cent. Conn. St. visits Holy Cross on 4-game road slide

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-8) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-6) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cent.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-8) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-6)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits Holy Cross looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Crusaders have gone 2-2 in home games. Holy Cross ranks seventh in the Patriot in rebounding with 31.4 rebounds. Gerrale Gates leads the Crusaders with 8.7 boards.

The Blue Devils have gone 0-4 away from home. Cent. Conn. St. gives up 74.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gates is scoring 17.1 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery is averaging 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 46.4% for Holy Cross.

Kellen Amos is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 11.3 points for Cent. Conn. St..

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.