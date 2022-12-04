Carry and Kent State host No. 14 Gonzaga

Kent State Golden Flashes (6-2) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-3) Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays…

Kent State Golden Flashes (6-2) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-3)

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Sincere Carry scored 23 points in Kent State’s 83-68 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 at home. Gonzaga is seventh in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Julian Strawther paces the Bulldogs with 8.6 boards.

The Golden Flashes are 1-2 on the road. Kent State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is shooting 61.4% and averaging 18.6 points for the Bulldogs. Strawther is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Gonzaga.

Carry is averaging 18.9 points, five assists and 2.8 steals for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 12.9 points, 3.3 assists and four steals for Kent State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

