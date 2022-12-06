Camara leads Dayton against Virginia Tech after 20-point game

Dayton Flyers (5-4) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-1, 1-0 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits…

Dayton Flyers (5-4) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-1, 1-0 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Toumani Camara scored 20 points in Dayton’s 80-74 victory over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Hokies are 6-0 in home games. Virginia Tech scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Flyers are 0-1 on the road. Dayton scores 65.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 52.9% for Virginia Tech.

Daron Holmes is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Flyers. Mustapha Amzil is averaging 11.1 points and 4.8 rebounds for Dayton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

