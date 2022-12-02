Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Cal Poly hosts Goodrick and Cal Baptist

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-3) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-3)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Hunter Goodrick scored 21 points in Cal Baptist’s 65-60 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Mustangs have gone 2-1 at home. Cal Poly is ninth in the Big West with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Brantly Stevenson averaging 5.3.

The Lancers are 1-0 in road games. Cal Baptist is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Chance Hunter is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Cal Poly.

Taran Armstrong is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 11.6 points and 2.1 rebounds for Cal Baptist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

