BYU hosts Utah Valley after Darthard’s 25-point showing

Utah Valley Wolverines (4-4) at BYU Cougars (5-4)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays the BYU Cougars after Le’Tre Darthard scored 25 points in Utah Valley’s 88-78 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Cougars have gone 3-0 at home. BYU is fifth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Wolverines are 0-3 in road games. Utah Valley is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Gideon George is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.6 points for BYU.

Justin Harmon is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.1 points for Utah Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

