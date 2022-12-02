BYU Cougars face the South Dakota Coyotes

South Dakota Coyotes (4-4) vs. BYU Cougars (5-3) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars…

South Dakota Coyotes (4-4) vs. BYU Cougars (5-3)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars square off against the South Dakota Coyotes at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Cougars have a 5-3 record in non-conference games. BYU averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 2- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Coyotes are 4-4 in non-conference play. South Dakota is fifth in the Summit with 12.1 assists per game led by Kruz Perrott-Hunt averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gideon George is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Rudi Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 42.3% for BYU.

A.J. Plitzuweit is shooting 60.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 12.7 points. Paul Bruns is averaging 10.8 points for South Dakota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

