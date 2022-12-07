Burton and Pittsburgh host Vanderbilt

Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3, 1-0 ACC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -4;…

Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3, 1-0 ACC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -4; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the Vanderbilt Commodores after Jamarius Burton scored 24 points in Pittsburgh’s 68-60 victory against the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Commodores are 2-2 in home games. Vanderbilt is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Panthers have gone 2-0 away from home. Pittsburgh ranks second in the ACC with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Blake Hinson averaging 6.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute is shooting 44.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Commodores. Trey Thomas is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Vanderbilt.

Hinson is averaging 16.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Burton is averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 assists for Pittsburgh.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.