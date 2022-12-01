Bryant puts home win streak on the line against Brown

Brown Bears (3-4) at Bryant Bulldogs (6-1) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant will try to…

Brown Bears (3-4) at Bryant Bulldogs (6-1)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs take on Brown.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 on their home court. Bryant is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Bears have gone 1-2 away from home. Brown has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 15.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 44.0% for Bryant.

Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 17 points for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 11.9 points for Brown.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

