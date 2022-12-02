Bryant faces Brown, looks for 4th straight home win

Brown Bears (3-4) at Bryant Bulldogs (6-1) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -10; over/under…

Brown Bears (3-4) at Bryant Bulldogs (6-1)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -10; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Bulldogs play Brown.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 in home games. Bryant is the top team in the America East with 45.4 points in the paint led by Antwan Walker averaging 12.0.

The Bears are 1-2 in road games. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 13.7 assists per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Charles Pride is shooting 44.0% and averaging 15.6 points for Bryant.

Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 17 points for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 11.9 points for Brown.

