Bruner leads Denver against Sacramento State after 20-point game

Denver Pioneers (8-1) at Sacramento State Hornets (3-5)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Tommy Bruner scored 20 points in Denver’s 84-75 win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Hornets are 1-0 in home games. Sacramento State ranks sixth in the Big Sky shooting 34.0% from downtown, led by Austin Patterson shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Pioneers are 3-0 in road games. Denver is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Chappell is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the Hornets. Patterson is averaging 8.0 points for Sacramento State.

Tevin Smith is averaging 14.5 points for the Pioneers. Bruner is averaging 14.4 points for Denver.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.