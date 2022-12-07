Brown takes road win streak into matchup with Rhode Island

Brown Bears (5-4) at Rhode Island Rams (2-6) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island…

Brown Bears (5-4) at Rhode Island Rams (2-6)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -6; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hits the road against Rhode Island looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Rams are 1-3 in home games. Rhode Island ranks seventh in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Bears are 3-2 on the road. Brown is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.5 points for the Rams. Brayon Freeman is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers for Rhode Island.

Kino Lilly Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for Brown.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

