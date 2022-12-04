Brooks and Washington host Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (4-4, 0-1 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (6-2, 0-1 Pac-12) Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington…

Colorado Buffaloes (4-4, 0-1 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (6-2, 0-1 Pac-12)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Colorado Buffaloes after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 21 points in Washington’s 66-65 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Huskies are 4-1 in home games. Washington ranks third in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.0 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Buffaloes are 0-1 in Pac-12 play. Colorado ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 3.5.

The Huskies and Buffaloes face off Sunday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is shooting 39.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Huskies. Keyon Menifield is averaging 9.9 points for Washington.

KJ Simpson is averaging 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 11.9 points for Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.