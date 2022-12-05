Brazile and No. 11 Arkansas host UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-5) at Arkansas Razorbacks (7-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Arkansas hosts…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-5) at Arkansas Razorbacks (7-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Arkansas hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Trevon Brazile scored 23 points in Arkansas’ 99-58 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Razorbacks have gone 5-0 at home. Arkansas ranks sixth in the SEC with 14.1 assists per game led by Anthony Black averaging 3.8.

The Spartans are 1-2 in road games. UNC Greensboro is fifth in the SoCon with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Bas Leyte averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Council IV is shooting 53.1% and averaging 19.8 points for the Razorbacks. Brazile is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Arkansas.

Keondre Kennedy is averaging 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 11.6 points for UNC Greensboro.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.