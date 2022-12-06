Boston University Terriers travel to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Boston University Terriers (5-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2, 0-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston University Terriers (5-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2, 0-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Notre Dame for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Fighting Irish have gone 6-1 in home games. Notre Dame averages 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Terriers are 2-2 on the road. Boston University ranks third in the Patriot giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dane Goodwin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 51.6% from beyond the arc. Nate Laszewski is shooting 51.4% and averaging 15.0 points for Notre Dame.

Walter Whyte is averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 11.8 points for Boston University.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.