Boonyasith’s 17 points help UMBC beat Lehigh 88-62

The Associated Press

December 3, 2022, 4:07 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jacob Boonyasith’s 17 points helped UMBC defeat Lehigh 88-62 on Saturday.

Boonyasith was 6-of-11 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Retrievers (5-4). Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Colton Lawrence went 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Mountain Hawks (4-4) were led in scoring by Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who finished with 23 points and four steals. Evan Taylor added 15 points and six rebounds for Lehigh. In addition, Jake Betlow also had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

