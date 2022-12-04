Bishop and George Washington host Radford

George Washington Colonials (5-2) at Radford Highlanders (5-3) Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -1; over/under…

George Washington Colonials (5-2) at Radford Highlanders (5-3)

Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -1; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays the Radford Highlanders after James Bishop scored 24 points in George Washington’s 79-55 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Highlanders are 3-0 on their home court. Radford is the leader in the Big South in team defense, allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Colonials are 0-1 in road games. George Washington ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Radford.

Bishop is averaging 21.7 points and 5.4 assists for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 17.7 points for George Washington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

