Binghamton takes on Colgate, aims to stop 3-game slide

Colgate Raiders (5-5) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-5)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton aims to stop its three-game losing streak when the Bearcats play Colgate.

The Bearcats have gone 2-3 in home games. Binghamton has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raiders are 2-3 on the road. Colgate ranks sixth in the Patriot with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Keegan Records averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 39.5% for Binghamton.

Tucker Richardson is averaging 15.7 points, 4.8 assists and two steals for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 11.5 points for Colgate.

